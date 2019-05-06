Mueller should not testify before Congress: Trump

US has reversed course, saying should not testify before just two days after he said that should make that decision.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the said Mueller should not appear before the Committee and questioned why the Democratically-controlled committee would need the Special Counsel's testimony after concluding his two-year investigation into allegations of collusion between Russian operatives and Trump associates during the 2016 presidential campaign and transition, reported.

"Are they looking for a redo because they hated seeing the strong no collusion conclusion? There was no crime, except on the other side (incredibly not covered in the report), and no obstruction," he wrote, adding: "No redos for the Dems!"

On Friday, the President, when asked by reporters at the about Mueller potentially testifying, said that Barr should determine whether or not Mueller would provide congressional testimony. "I don't know. That's up to our attorney general, who I think has done a fantastic job."

Trump's Sunday tweet came hours after member told that the committee has reached a "tentative date" of May 15 for Mueller to testify, though he later clarified that the date for the appearance had not yet been finalised.

"Just to clarify: we are aiming to bring Mueller in on the 15th, but nothing has been agreed to yet," the Rhode Island Democrat tweeted later. "That's the date the Committee has proposed, and we hope the will agree to it. Sorry for the confusion."

Mueller's appearance before the committee would allow lawmakers to hear from the on the investigation he spearheaded, said.

The released a redacted version of the special counsel's long awaited findings last month.

--IANS

ksk

