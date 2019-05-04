Fate of 2 ex-CMs to be decided in Jharkhand phase II

The fate of two former Chief Ministers and a will be decided in Jharkhand's second phase of polling in the elections slated for May 6, as campaigning ends on Saturday evening.

On May 6, polling will take place for four seats -- Ranchi, Khuti, Hazaribagh and Koderma.

All eyes are on Khuti, Koderma and Hazaribagh.

First of who is also the of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) party, is fighting from the Koderma seat.

He was elected to the from Koderma in 2004 and 2009. He was from November 2000 to March 2003.

Marandi is the of four opposition parties -- Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and JVM-P -- which have formed a grand alliance in the state.

He is pitted against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) who was the RJD's state and had joined the BJP after the announcement of the polls.

In Khuti, the BJP has fielded three-time against the Congress' Kalicharan Munda.

In Hazaribagh, for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha is in a direct fight with candidate

In Ranchi, the fight is interesting as rebel BJP is contesting as an Independent against the saffron party's and the Congress' Subodhkant Sahay, a former Union Minister.

There are 61 candidates in the fray with 65,87,028 eligible voters.

--IANS

ns/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)