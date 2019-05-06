Jharkhand records 29.56% polling (2nd Lead) (11 a.m.)

on Monday recorded 29.56 per cent in the first four hours of polling for four parliamentary constituencies, an said.

Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Koderma and Khuti recorded 30.059 per cent, 29.05 per cent, 30.80 per cent and 27.21 per cent voter turnout, respectively till 11 a.m., the data showed.

Voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha in the state started at 7 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m.

Governor Draupdi Mumru, of Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, former also exercised their franchise.

A total of 61 candidates are in the fray for the four seats -- 14 in Koderma, 20 in Ranchi, 11 in Khunti and 16 in Hazaribagh.

A total of 65,87,028 voters are eligible to vote on these seats across 8,834 polling booths.

The prominent candidates in the race for these seats are Rajkumar Yadav of the CPI(ML), Babulal Marandi of JVM(P) and of the BJP in Koderma; of the BJP and Subodhkant Sahai of the in Ranchi; of the BJP and Kalicharan Munda of the in Khunti and of the BJP, of the and Bhuneshwar of the CPI in Hazaribagh.

