American filmmaker will receive the Pardo d'onore Manor lifetime achievement award, the top honour at this year's Film Festival.

Waters, known for films like "Female Trouble", "Cecil B. DeMented" and "A Dirty Shame", will receive the honour in Locarno's Piazza Grande on August 16.

The festival's new said Waters' "playful" work, which was "full of boldness and joy", offered "a symbol of freedom far removed from the political correctness ruling today".

"For my first edition, offering the highest distinction of the festival is a perfect manifesto. His political and aesthetic commitment is vital in these times, and I am extremely happy and honoured to share his incredible work with the audience of Locarno," Hinstin added.

His 1981 title "Polyester" will also be showcased at the gala.

Asked to select a silent film to screen during the festival, Waters chose Vidor's 1928 Hollywood satire "Show People", which will screen on the festival's opening day.

The 72nd edition of the Film Festival runs August 7-17.

--IANS

rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)