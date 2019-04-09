Gal Gadot welcomes Zachary Levi to superhero space

"Wonder Woman" is happy with the success of superhero movie "Shazam!", and says she is super proud of

"Shazam!" follows (Asher Angel), a foster teen who transforms into a fully grown superhero (Levi) when he says the magic word. The Pictures project released in on April 5.

"Shazaming in the world! Congratulations on opening weekend! This movie is so fun, you all need to see it," posted on

"So proud of you Zachary Levi! Welcome to the universe brother! We've been waiting for you," she added.

Over the weekend, New Line and DC's genre-bending, kid-friendly debuted to a better-than-expected $53.5 million domestically and $155.5 million globally, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

