Shoots in Delhi-NCR: Action on for star-led dramas

has often served as the perfect backdrop to the eye and frame of a camera for films, television shows and Even as the temperature is on the rise, the capital city is currently home to the crews of projects starring such as Deepika Padukone, and

Deepika's photographs in character as an acid attack survivor have been doing the rounds on from the shoot of Meghna Gulzar's "Chhapaak". Her close-to-real look, complete with burn marks, for the film has been widely lauded by her Bollywood colleagues as well as fans.

In the past week, she was busy shooting on the streets in Janpath in central with Vikrant Massey, and attracted huge crowds. In a video on her stories, Deepika took a free-fall on her bed and captioned it: "After an exhausting but productive week."

The shooting of "Chhapaak", inspired by the real life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, will shift to Shankar Market later this week, and then to around April 20, according to sources in the Police.

Kangana has also been busy shooting in Delhi for the past nine days for her kabaddi-based film "Panga", directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

The team, which also includes Punjabi Jassie Gill, has shot in educational institutions Miranda House and Lady Irwin College, apart from the The team will wrap up this Delhi schedule on Tuesday after shooting inside the in Kashmere Gate, before heading out to Kolkata, a source from the production team of the Fox Star Studios project, told IANS.

Another ongoing shoot in Delhi is for a project titled "House Arrest", starring The shoot is underway in a south Delhi house, and the project, details of which have been kept under tight wraps, is for a leading streaming platform, a production source told IANS.

Just last month, Imtiaz Ali returned with his cameras to continue his romance with Delhi for "Love Aaj Kal 2". As the capital city has formed an intrinsic part of most of his movies, he ensured scenes for his new film, starring and Kartik Aaryan, were shot here and in parts of Gurugram,

The shoot was wrapped up only last week.

Kartik also posted on a video in which he was seen dancing away to "Ahun ahun" from "Love Aaj Kal" with Imtiaz. He captioned it: "Ahun Ahun Ahun. And it's a wrap for us! Schedule 1, exactly after a month. Thank you Delhi for all the love, and we missed you Sara."

An onlooker told IANS that the team also shot in Vatika Business Park, Sohna Road. While fans were going gaga, the film's team ensured enough security to keep them away.

There have been reports that parts of S.S. Rajamouli's upcoming action multi-starrer "RRR", which will mark the Telugu film debut of Bollywood and Ajay Devgn, will also be shot in Delhi. The film also stars Jr. NTR and in the lead.

Recently, the shoot of "377 Ab Normal", featuring Maanvi Gagroo, took place in Delhi.

In February, the team of Netflix's "Leila", starring Huma Qureshi, was in Greater Noida to shoot the show, which tells the story of Shalini, a free-thinking woman in search of the daughter she lost upon her arrest 16 years earlier.

Towards the end of last year, and "Bharat", directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was also shot in Delhi.

( can be contacted at radhika.b@ians.in)

--IANS

rb/sug/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)