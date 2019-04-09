George R.R. Martin doesn't want GoT to end

"Game of Thrones" doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "Game Of Thrones".

"I don't think it should be the final season. But here we are. It seems to me we just started last week. Has it been longer than that? The time has passed by in a blur," hollywoodreporter.com quoted Martin as saying.

"But it's exciting. I know it's an end, but it's not much of an end for me. I'm still deep in writing the books. We saw five other sequel shows in development. I think I'm going to be hanging around Westeros while everyone else has left," he added.

Martin first introduced the world to Westeros in 1996's "A Game of Thrones", the first book in the ongoing odyssey.

More than 20 years after the first novel's arrival, and Dan Weiss' televised version of events prepares to wrap up the fantasy series, which started in 2011.

With a storyline that paints a whimsical world of dragons and White Walkers on the one hand, and stays close to reality by showing how relationships cannot be trusted when it comes to ruling a kingdom, the show has become a global phenomenon. The last season will premiere internationally on April 14. It will air in on Star World on April 16.

"Yeah, I've been in isolation. My loyal staff -- I have a couple of them with me -- have chained me to the typewriter. They're making me eat (Laughs). It's horrible," he said.

