Jovic ready to showcase his wares for Real Madrid

striker expressed his enthusiasm at becoming a Real when he met the press for the first time at the Santiago Stadium, following a trouble-free medical check-up and official presentation to fans on Wednesday.

"Stepping out at the gives an incredible feeling, and it's a great pleasure for me to be here today," said Jovic. "You can say I'm timid, but I don't want to talk about that," he said and added, "I'd like to win the Champions (League)."

Emilio Butragueño, club's director of Institutional Relations, welcomed Jovic at the beginning of the press meet and paid tributes to Jovic's talent and wishing him success at the club, reports news.

Jovic said he was yet to speak with Zinedine Zidane, the team's French head coach, but intended to give his everything. Jovic said he would have to learn much about the capital side and Madrid's excellent players.

"I will not say a number of goals (I will score but), I will try my best in every game," the said stressing he could play in a formation with a lone striker or two. Jovic also paid special tributes to the team's veteran French forward

"Benzema is one of the best forwards in the world. When he arrived (here in Madrid), I was 11-year-old and I hope to learn a lot from him," he said.

