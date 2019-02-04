Real Madrid registers 3-0 win over Alaves

Real Madrid romped to a 3-0 win over Alaves at here on tallies by Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Mariano, with the squad securing its fifth consecutive victory.

Benzema now has six goals in his last four outings for Real Madrid, while Vinicius managed to score his second so far for the squad, playing an outstanding game.

Meanwhile, Mariano once again took the pitch late in the match after being out since December 6, notching his top-flight goal after taking advantage of a great centering pass by Odriozola, reports news.

The 18-year-old Brazilian was a key factor in Benzema's goal in the 30th minute on Sunday night.

Just a few minutes later, it was Vinicius again thrilling the crowd as he dribbled past two defenders but was downed by Victor Laguardia, who was yellow-carded for the foul.

In the 80th minute, Vinicius was successful in finding the back of the net before Mariano headed in a diving shot, beating the for the third goal of the night in stoppage time.

With the win, Real Madrid is now just two points in back of Atletico Madrid, in second place and whom they will go up against next week.

--IANS

kk/bg

