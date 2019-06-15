Juvenile among 2 shot dead in outer Delhi

Two persons, including a juvenile, were shot dead in two separate incidents in outer Delhi's Bhalswa area, the police said on Friday.

In the first incident, a 42-year-old identified as was shot dead on Thursday evening. The police suspect he was killed over some property issue.

As per the police, the accused in this case, who have been been identified, belonged to the same colony where the victim lived. They are yet to be arrested.

In another case, a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by two persons on Thursday night. The police said the deceased got involved in a quarrel with some people from the same locality before he was killed.

"The boy was killed because of personal enmity between two groups. We have identified the accused and are trying to apprehend them," said Gaurav Sharma, of Police (Outer North).

