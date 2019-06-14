Youth attempts suicide after hacking girl in Chennai

A youth on Friday attacked a young girl with a sickle before jumping in front of a moving train at the railway station here, the police said.

The assailant and the victim, both hailing from district, were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital where their condition is said to be critical.

The two were seen talking to each other while standing on a platform when the man, identified as Surender, attacked the woman named Thenmozhi with a sickle. Surender then jumped before a moving train with an intention to commit suicide.

The police are investigating the matter.

It may be recalled here that in 2016, a young employee named was stabbed to death by P. Ramkumar at the Nungambakkam railway station here.

According to the police, Ramkumar later committed suicide by biting a live wire while in custody.

Of late, the number of cases of young men killing young women are on the rise.

In April, the police arrested one Satishkumar for murdering a female college student named near Pollachi.

The police said that Satishkumar wanted to marry but her parents had turned down the proposal. He later got married to someone else, while Pragathi's parents too finalised a boy for her and the wedding was fixed for June.

Satishkumar allegedly killed her as he was not able to digest the fact that she was getting married to someone else.

