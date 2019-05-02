Kajol has a question for '90's people' Ajay, SRK

on Thursday shared a throwback photograph of herself from the sets of her 1997 film "Ishq" and posed a question to her friends Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and her husband

In the still, Kajol can be seen applying a lip liner as her make-up artist holds the mirror for her.

"Throwback to 'Ishq'... Big phones, sitting on set all day because we had no vans and the rooms were too far away to keep going to and we still worked 14 hours heat rain or shine... and looked good. All nineties people agree? What say Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, and Juhi Chawla," captioned the image posted on

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in "Helicopter Eela". She will reportedly be seen in the upcoming drama film "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior".

