Charlie's Angels reunite to honour Lucy Liu

"Charlie's Angels" stars Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Demi Moore reunited at their former co-star Lucy Lius Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.
During the ceremony on Wednesday, Liu was surrounded by Diaz and Barrymore, her co-stars from the 2000 action adventure. Moore, who starred alongside the three actresses in the 2003 sequel, was also there to celebrate it.
"Lucy and I first met while making 'Charlie's Angels'. I didn't know we were going to have a reunion today," Moore gushed in a speech, reports eonline.com.
"I could see she was in fact as I had heard, a bad*** with brains. Then the better I got to know her I realised she wasn't just about a bad*** with brains, she was a bad*** with brains, a beautiful heart with a deep loving soul and a damn good sense of humour."
Like Moore, the honouree was excited to see such influential faces in the crowd.
"My dear Angels", Liu, 50, said, and added: "It's a 20-year reunion. Twenty years ago, we were an elite crime fighting team and now look at us!"
