Kalki, Ranvir to join 'Sacred Games 2'

and are a part of the cast of the much-awaited second season of "Sacred Games", which will stream on later this month.

"Season 2 is coming. Put your chattris in the air. 'Sacred Games Season 2'. Kalki Koechlin, and in season 2 of 'Sacred Games'. Please take a moment to join us in screaming hysterically," read a post on the official page of India.

Kalki is thrilled, as she tweeted: "And it's official. The game decides who plays and who stays. 'Sacred Games Season 2'."

Ranvir wrote: "Iss khel ka asli baap kaun (who is the real father of this game)?"

A teaser of the upcoming show's cast reveal was also shared.

The show is based on Vikram Chandra's "Sacred Games", which tells the story of betrayal, crime, passion and a thrilling chase through Mumbai's underbelly.

The second season picks up from ( Saif Ali Khan) pursuing his relentless battle of saving the city and Ganesh Gaitonde ( Nawazuddin Siddiqui) facing bigger challenges to retain his position as the legendary kingpin of

The intriguing Guruji ( Pankaj Tripathi), introduced in season one as Gaitonde's 'third father', plays a pivotal role in unfolding a chain of events that shape the next season.

and have directed the new season.

--IANS

rb/bg

