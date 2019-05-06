Ayushmann starts shooting for 'witty, lovable' 'Bala'

is feeling the excitement in the air as he has started shooting for "Bala" here.

"Excitement is in the hair...err air. The shooting for 'Bala' begins today," Ayushmann tweeted on Monday.

The film is about a man who is balding prematurely and how he deals with it.

Dinesh Vijan's "Bala" also stars and While Bhumi plays a dusky small town educated woman, Yami essays the role of a supermodel based in

The film is being directed by Kaushik.

"This time, last year we were shooting 'Stree', and it's surreal that we are starting another film with today. 'Bala' is entertaining, witty and lovable, and we have a great cast to tell this story," Vijan said in a statement.

According to a source, Ayushmann's nickname in the film is and thus the title.

The film also features Saurab Shukla, and in pivotal roles. It will be shot in as well.

--IANS

nn/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)