BSF troopers give life lessons to children

Select Border Security Force (BSF) troopers posted at the joint check post at the Attari-Wagah border offered life lessons to children through "Little Singham".
They asked children to explore and learn more about India. They insisted that children should focus on eating healthy food, play all sports as well as study hard. They requested the children to be social in real life, and not focus on 'social media' on mobile phones in the initial years of their life.
India's young 'supercop' Little Singham paid tribute to the troopers at a special performance. Led by actress Aalisha Panwar, a troupe of young dancers and the mascot of Little Singham struck an emotional chord with the audience with their performance on patriotic songs at the border on May 5.
"The life lessons shared by BSF jawans are invaluable and our attempt is to take these messages to millions of children through their favourite character Little Singham," Uttam Pal Singh, Head of Discovery Kids, said in a statement.
"This special performance by Little Singham and his troupe was a dedication to Indian Armed Forces whose commitment and valour inspire him to be a better cop and an even better citizen."
Tejonidhi Bhandare, Chief Operating Officer - Reliance Animation, added that Little Singham has always tried to inspire children with his brave deeds. "The aim of this activity is to make children understand the lessons of life through the voice of real bravehearts - the Indian soldiers".
"Little Singham" animation series is inspired by "Singham", a Bollywood blockbuster, and mentored by director Rohit Shetty.
--IANS
nn/rb/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
