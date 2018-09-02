'Kamdar' Modi destroyed India's economy: Kapil Sibal

Senior on Sunday hit back at Narendra Modi, saying the "so-called kamdar" had destroyed India's economy with no jobs and no solutions to rising unemployment.

Sibal's comment comes in continuation of the war of words between the and the Congress, as Modi on Saturday lashed out at the for generating bad loans and leaving behind a legacy of non-performing assets.

"Uninformed allegations make for good sound bytes; only evidence of Modiji's frustration. The so-called kamdar has destroyed India's economy. No jobs and no solutions in sight," The tweeted, taking a jibe at the who prides in calling himself a "kamdar", or a

Sibal said the ruling BJP was the biggest non-performing asset (NPA) of the country.

--IANS

sm/sar/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)