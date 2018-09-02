Defence Minister visits forward areas in J&K

Defence on Sunday visited forward posts in the frontier district of in Jammu and Kashmir, and interacted with the troops deployed along the border.

She was accompanied by the chief Bipin Rawat, and was received by Lieutenant General, Ranbir Singh, and Lieutenant General, A.K. Bhatt, Commander, said in a statement.

"She was briefed by the commanders on ground as regards the operational preparedness and counter infiltration grid.

During her interaction with the troops, she lauded their round-the-clock sharp vigil along the Line of Control (LoC), high morale and professionalism.

"She also exhorted them to remain alert for any eventuality to defeat nefarious designs of hostile forces," the statement said.

"Later on Sunday, she along with the Rawat interacted with Governor at Raj Bhavan in and discussed the overall prevailing security situation in Kashmir Valley," it noted.

