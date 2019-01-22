Kangana Ranaut sports khadi in 'Manikarnika'

National Award-winning Kangana Ranaut, who essays the title role in the epic drama "Manikarnika: The of Jhansi", will be seen wearing Indian fabric Khadi, an said here on Tuesday.

Besides Kangana, several others in the film's cast would also be donning beautiful ensemble costumes sponsored by the and (KVIC).

"We all know that since 1926, Mahatma Gandhiji had upheld the as symbol of Swaraj and spun the final yarn of India's fabric of Independence. We are proud to be a part of India's indomitable spirit of Independence," said KVIC

Citing a little known fact, he said several decades before Gandhiji's tryst with the Charkha, a girl was born to a Maharashtrian-origin family in as Manikarnika Tambe or Manu.

Manikarnika not only mastered reading the Vedas and Puranas, horse-riding and sword fighting, but also learnt weaving before being proclaimed as the legendary Laxmibai, Ki Rani.

One of the iconic idols of Indian history, Laxmibai of sacrificed her life at the age of 29 while defending her kingdom and country from the British.

Saxena said was one of the most fascinating warriors of the Indian freedom struggle and had waged the first war for Independence, wearing Khadi.

"It proved that prior to British rule in India, Khadi was flourishing in our country and later it was the charkha which drove the Britishers out of the country," Saxena explained.

The Khadi costumes in the forthcoming film being released on Friday, have been designed by Neeta Lulla and showcase both strength and courage on-screen, meticulously crafted in fabrics like raw cotton, brocade and paithani.

He said that wearing Khadi means paying homage to the craftspersons who spin the yarn on the charkha virtually round-the-clock even in the machine age, and mainstream cinema would do justice to promote the fabric to the millennial generation as well as the masses.

--IANS

qn/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)