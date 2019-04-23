Karan Wahi to step into Divyanka's shoes

Wahi has been roped in to host the upcoming weekend episodes of "The Voice", which has been anchored by since its beginning.

Owing to her personal commitments, she will not be hosting the upcoming episodes this weekend. Thus, is going to step into her shoes.

"I am very excited to be part of this show. I love anchoring and shooting for these episodes was too much of fun. The contestants are talented and listening to them live was an absolute honour," said in a statement.

"The Voice", which premiered in February, is aired on StarPlus.

--IANS

nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)