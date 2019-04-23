Many star kids set to twinkle on big screen this year

After Mohnish Bahl's daughter kick-started her innings this year, a spate of star kids is gearing up to make their debut on the silver screen.

made her acting debut at the age of 26 with superstar Salman Khan's production "Notebook", released last month.

Here is an IANS list of aspiring star children, waiting in the wings to make their first big appearance in 2019.

* Ananya Panday: The daughter of will make her debut with Punit Malhotra's "Student of the Year 2", which is slated to be released in May. Ananya has also bagged a major role in "Pati Patni Aur Woh", an adaptation of B.R. Chopra's 1978 film with the same title.

* Karan Kapadia: Dimple Kapadia's nephew and Twinkle Khanna's cousin Karan is set to make his first silver screen showing on May 3 with "Blank". An action thriller, "Blank" revolves around the life of a suicide bomber, essayed by Karan. It also stars has shot a special song for his Karan Kapadia's upcoming film, helmed by

* Karan Deol: Actor-filmmaker Sunny Deol's son Karan will make his debut with the film titled "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas". Directed by Sunny himself, the film's title is taken from Sunny's Dharmendra's famous song "Pal pal dil ke paas" from the movie "Blackmail", which released in 1973.

* Ahan Shetty: Athiya Shetty's brother and actor Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan will soon join the bandwagon. He will be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu hit movie titled "RX 100". He will be paired with who is venturing into the world of acting with "Student of the Year 2". The film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to hit the floors soon.

Ahan has been training for the action sequences in the movie. The yet-to-be-titled film is being produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner and is presented by Fox Star Studios. It will go on floors by June this year.

* Alizeh Agnihotri: Superstar Salman Khan's niece and daughter of filmmaker and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri is reportedly set to make his acting debut in Bollywood with "Dabangg 3".

