All Marvel characters deserve a back story: Jeremy Renner

says he knows nothing about a possible series on his character Hawkeye, but says that all the characters based on the are rich enough to get a back story.

According to a report, Renner's Hawkeye, an archery ace, is the latest member of the (MCU) to have his own series. There is also buzz about a limited series being developed on MCU characters like Falcon and Winter Soldier, as well as Loki, Vision, and

Asked about the original series, Renner told IANS here: "I think all the characters that had created and that Feige ( Kevin Feige) has now taken the reins of... all the characters in this world are deserving of or are rich enough to get a back story and character development.

"It's a very rich world. Hence why we have so many films told on the big screen in a global way. So any character I feel like... now we have a raccoon," he said referring to Rocket from the "Guardians of the Galaxy".

He feels that all the characters of MCU are well thought out.

But as for the series, he told in a group interview: "I don't know anything about that. I heard some rumours about it."

The of "The Hurt Locker" fame first got his full-fledged role in Marvel films with "The Avengers" in 2012. He went on to play the bow wielding character in movies, including "Avengers: Age of Ultron".

"Avengers: Endgame", which is the 22nd film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will see him reprise his role.

The multi-starrer superhero film will hit the screens on April 26.

