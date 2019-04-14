All Marvel characters deserve a back story: Jeremy Renner

-
ALSO READ
Disney+ to create limited series based on marvel character 'Hawkeye'
'Hawkeye' miniseries with Jeremy Renner in works at Disney+
Marvel adds Danai Gurira's name to 'Avengers: Endgame' poster after backlash
Anthem of 'Avengers: Endgame' launched
Rush for 'Avengers: Endgame': Ticket sales in chaos
-
Actor Jeremy Renner says he knows nothing about a possible series on his character Hawkeye, but says that all the characters based on the Marvel Comics are rich enough to get a back story.
According to a report, Renner's Hawkeye, an archery ace, is the latest member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to have his own series. There is also buzz about a limited series being developed on MCU characters like Falcon and Winter Soldier, as well as Loki, Vision, and Scarlet Witch.
Asked about the Hawkeye original series, Renner told IANS here: "I think all the characters that Stan Lee had created and that Feige (Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige) has now taken the reins of... all the characters in this world are deserving of or are rich enough to get a back story and character development.
"It's a very rich world. Hence why we have so many films told on the big screen in a global way. So any character I feel like... now we have a raccoon," he said referring to Rocket from the "Guardians of the Galaxy".
He feels that all the characters of MCU are well thought out.
But as for the series, he told select media in a group interview: "I don't know anything about that. I heard some rumours about it."
The actor of "The Hurt Locker" fame first got his full-fledged role in Marvel films with "The Avengers" in 2012. He went on to play the bow wielding character in movies, including "Avengers: Age of Ultron".
"Avengers: Endgame", which is the 22nd film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will see him reprise his role.
The multi-starrer superhero film will hit the screens on April 26.
(Natalia Ningthoujam is in Seoul on an invitation by Disney India. She can be contacted at natalia.n@ians.in)
--IANS
nn/rb/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU