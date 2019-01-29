Karisma Kapoor to be showstopper for Jaipur-based designer

will walk the Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 ramp here on February 3 for Jaipur-based Punit Balana's line 'Maya'.

"I'm excited to walk for at for his outstanding collection called The silhouette and the print of this entire collection make it fun, yet stylish and very versatile," Karisma said in a statement.

The praised how the plays with prints combined with eco-friendly material and

'Maya' is an ode to the French novel "Madam Bovary". While the free-spirited sparks the inspiration behind the collection, Balana stays true to his roots mixing his signature block prints, using natural organic dyes, colours and eco-friendly techniques and sculptural shapes to create a stylish line.

"The character of was very inspiring as she lived beyond her means in order to escape the banalities and emptiness of society life. Modern, experimental, headstrong the character broke the shackles of society to live on her own terms," Balana said of his inspiration.

"You will see a lot of bold cuts, plunging necklines and quirky styles in our new line," he added.

