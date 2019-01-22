Mumbai's Sophia College to turn backdrop for LFW finale

Kapoor Khan will be the showstopper for the grand finale of the Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 at here.

In the past, venues like the Bandra Fort, The and have lent drama to the finales. This time, will host its first ever Lakme Absolute 'Ultimate' Finale, where duo Shantanu and Nikhil will showcase 'Recruit SS'19'.

Kareena's look will bring alive beauty brand Lakme's beauty theme of 'Matte Reinvent', read a statement.

"Walking at the finale is always very special for me and this season I'm thrilled that Lakme is going a step further to create the ultimate finale. The beauty theme of Matte Reinvent is also very special and I am sure it will strike a chord with every lipstick lover," said Kareena, Lakme's brand

As someone who is considered a icon, has her preferences set.

"I've always been partial to red," said the actress, who is sure walking the runway for Shantanu and Nikhil will be "a lot of fun as I love their unique style and edgy designs".

Shantanu and Nikhil said there really couldn't be a better showstopper to work with than Kareena, who "has been breathtaking at every finale and is a fantastic showstopper".

"With her, and the glorious backdrop that Sophia's would present, we really couldn't have asked for a better combination for our first finale ever."

Ashwath Swaminathan, of Innovations, Lakme, said the venue promises to make the finale extra special.

