Karnataka Congress legislator hospitalised after 'friendly fight' with other MLA

was hospitalised on Sunday after an alleged brawl with other party MLA while staying at a resort in Bengaluru, a said.

" was taken to hospital after there was a friendly fight between few MLAs at the resort. Everything is all right and Anand is taking rest at the hospital," state's told the media.

Singh is a from segment in district. He was shifted to a private hospital in the city centre.

The details of the attack on Singh were, however, not disclosed by the party leaders.

Earlier in the day, party leaders, including D.K. Shivakumar, however, denied any such attack on Singh.

The state unit BJP alleged that MLAs "fear for life" under government.

" MLAs fear for life under Siddaramaiah preaches everyone about Constitutional values, we demand (Congress state unit president) and Siddaramaiah to immediately suspend their party MLA responsible for the attack on Anand Singh," the party tweeted.

The southern state's Congress legislators have been residing at a private resort on the city outskirts since Friday night, after a party meeting was chaired by Siddaramaiah at the building Vidhana Soudha, as a show of legislators' strength.

The party's senior leaders and MLAs at the resort have been holding discussions over the alleged poaching attempts by the and preparing for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections in April-May, the state Congress said.

