Karnataka Congress legislator hospitalised after 'friendly fight' with other MLA

-
ALSO READ
Kumaraswamy hails Kannadigas' spirit for a united Karnataka
Three Karnataka Cong MLAs visit Mumbai, trigger charges of horse-trading
Cong-JD(S) coalition govt in Karnataka stable; Kumaraswamy
Karnataka CM holds talks with sugarcane farmers, assures support
After Cabinet expansion, K'taka CM admits resentment among legislators
-
Karnataka Congress legislator Anand Singh was hospitalised on Sunday after an alleged brawl with other party MLA while staying at a resort in Bengaluru, a party leader said.
"Anand Singh was taken to hospital after there was a friendly fight between few MLAs at the resort. Everything is all right and Anand is taking rest at the hospital," state's Food and Civil Supplies Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan told the media.
Singh is a legislator from Vijayanagara Assembly segment in Ballari district. He was shifted to a private hospital in the city centre.
The details of the attack on Singh were, however, not disclosed by the party leaders.
Earlier in the day, party leaders, including D.K. Shivakumar, however, denied any such attack on Singh.
The state unit BJP alleged that Congress MLAs "fear for life" under Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy government.
"Congress MLAs fear for life under HDK government. Siddaramaiah preaches everyone about Constitutional values, we demand (Congress state unit president) Dinesh Gundu Rao and Siddaramaiah to immediately suspend their party MLA responsible for the attack on Anand Singh," the party tweeted.
The southern state's Congress legislators have been residing at a private resort on the city outskirts since Friday night, after a party meeting was chaired by Siddaramaiah at the state legislature building Vidhana Soudha, as a show of legislators' strength.
The party's senior leaders and MLAs at the resort have been holding discussions over the alleged poaching attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party and preparing for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections in April-May, the state Congress said.
--IANS
bha/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU