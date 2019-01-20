Sandeep Ssingh signs MoU with Gujarat government

through his has signed a Rs. 177 crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government at the Global Summit 2019 here.

The MoU was signed on Sunday in the presence of Ssingh and Chief Minister

"This is a wonderful beginning to encourage more and more producers to collaborate and shoot their films in Gujarat. We have the right infrastructure for such kind of collaborations to happen," Rupani said in a statement.

" has made extremely good films like 'Mary Kom' and 'Sarbjit' in the past. We hope that this Rs.177 crore MoU brings more such collaborations to the state," he added.

Ssingh said that the "MoU is a wonderful association for for all our projects".

"The infrastructure, and ease of recceing and shooting in Gujarat makes it a wonderful place for filmmakers to come where they know that the cooperation from the government is complete. I think this is the beginning of not just me but a lot of filmmakers from Bollywood coming to Gujarat," added the

At the moment, Ssingh is busy with "PM Narendra Modi", a biopic on will play Modi on the big screen.

