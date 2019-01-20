Sandeep Ssingh signs MoU with Gujarat government

-
-
Producer Sandip Ssingh through his Legend Global Studio has signed a Rs. 177 crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019 here.
The MoU was signed on Sunday in the presence of Ssingh and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.
"This is a wonderful beginning to encourage more and more producers to collaborate and shoot their films in Gujarat. We have the right infrastructure for such kind of collaborations to happen," Rupani said in a statement.
"Sandip Ssingh has made extremely good films like 'Mary Kom' and 'Sarbjit' in the past. We hope that this Rs.177 crore MoU brings more such collaborations to the state," he added.
Ssingh said that the "MoU is a wonderful association for Legend Global Studio for all our projects".
"The infrastructure, road network and ease of recceing and shooting in Gujarat makes it a wonderful place for filmmakers to come where they know that the cooperation from the government is complete. I think this is the beginning of not just me but a lot of filmmakers from Bollywood coming to Gujarat," added the producer.
At the moment, Ssingh is busy with "PM Narendra Modi", a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vivek Oberoi will play Modi on the big screen.
--IANS
sug/dc/bg
