Karnataka cop turns 'lathi' into flute to play folk songs

A in Karnataka's rural police station turned his fibre-made (cane) into a to play folk songs as a hobby.

"Making and playing them have been my hobby for long. I turned the fibre lathi, given to me for policing, into a to play folk songs when free from work, told IANS.

The 52-year-old Hutgi's skill and artistic talent earned him recognition from the and a special cash award (inam) from of Police (ADGP) in Bengaluru.

"Rao called me to Bengaluru on Monday with the musical and play for him in his office after he heard from his colleagues at that I converted it into a He also rewarded me," said Hutgi.

Using local tools, Hutgi skillfully drilled eight holes into the lathi, including one for blowing air, six for playing his fingers and another smaller outlet to let out the air.

"Chandrakant Hutgi, from Rural police station has converted his deadly fibre into a musical instrument... we are proud of him," tweeted Rao after recording video of a folk song Hutgi played in his office here.

Soon after Rao posted the video clip on the -- his and handle, Hutgi's skill and musical talent went viral.

The video was also circulated on Whatsapp by his colleagues.

"Since the video clip went viral earlier in the day, I have been getting calls from colleagues, friends and relatives and congratulatory messages," chuckled Hutgi.

When Hutgi was posted on security duty at in Chikmagalur's for a week in December 2017, he converted the lathi into a flute in free time and fine-tuned it to play folk songs and Kannada film songs some times.

"To kill boredom or break monotony, I play the flute and entertain my colleagues after duty hours. My seniors asked me to play the flute on May 23 after vote count at the Dharwad counting centre," recalled Hutgi.

