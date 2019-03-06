Karnataka implementing farm loan waiver: CM

Hours after Modi on Wednesday said the government failed to waive off farm loans it had promised, said loans worth Rs 6,076 crore had been written off by the state.

" should be aware that the government has released a waiver list for 15.1 lakh farmers for about Rs 6,076 crore under the loan waiver scheme, which is being implemented transparently," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

In June last year, the had announced the waiver for farm loans worth Rs 48,000 crore in the state.

Addressing a public rally in Karnataka's Kalaburagi earlier in the day, Modi alleged that the the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and the promised farm loan waivers only to seek votes during the Assembly election.

Kumaraswamy lamented that Modi should look into the issue of the Central government's existing schemes being "inaccessible" to the needy.

The state has been paying the wages for the Union government's Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) 2005, which guarantees the right to work for all, as funds to be received from the Centre were pending, he said.

"Before ridiculing the initiatives of the government for farmers, look into your own government at how the existing schemes are inaccessible to the needy. Karnataka has paid the MGNREGA wages from December 2018 with advances from the state fund," Kumaraswamy said.

Such funds pending for receipt from the Central government, including those from previous years, have crossed Rs 2,000 crore, he claimed.

