Kumaraswamy questions Modi's commitment to remove corruption

Accusing the BJP of using money power to destabilise his government by poaching legislators, Chief Minister on Friday questioned Narendra Modi's claims of fighting corruption.

Speaking to on his arrival here to attend the mega anti-BJP political parties' rally convened by on Saturday, Kumaraswamy questioned the source of the funds the saffron party is using to destabilise his government.

"See, what you have been watching for the past one week, is the way the BJP is trying to destabilise the stable government in I want to put one question to the honourable -- recently, at his party meeting, he (Modi) sought to make the country corruption-free and urged the citizens to back him.

"But what all is going on in Which money they (BJP) are offering to MLAs to support them (BJP)? From where the money is coming?" asked Kumaraswamy.

He also refused to attach any importance to reports that four MLAs have disappeared after the meeting of the

"Nothing will happen, they will also come and join us," said Kumaraswamy.

