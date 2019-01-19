Kumaraswamy questions Modi's commitment to remove corruption

-
Accusing the BJP of using money power to destabilise his government by poaching Congress legislators, Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday questioned Prime minister Narendra Modi's claims of fighting corruption.
Speaking to media persons on his arrival here to attend the mega anti-BJP political parties' rally convened by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, Kumaraswamy questioned the source of the funds the saffron party is using to destabilise his government.
"See, what you have been watching for the past one week, is the way the BJP is trying to destabilise the stable government in Karnataka. I want to put one question to the honourable prime minister -- recently, at his party meeting, he (Modi) sought to make the country corruption-free and urged the citizens to back him.
"But what all is going on in Karnataka? Which money they (BJP) are offering to Congress MLAs to support them (BJP)? From where the money is coming?" asked Kumaraswamy.
He also refused to attach any importance to reports that four Congress MLAs have disappeared after the meeting of the Congress Legislative Party in Karnataka.
"Nothing will happen, they will also come and join us," said Kumaraswamy.
