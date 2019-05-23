KCR congratulates Modi on NDA victory

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  Hyderabad 

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the landslide electoral victory of the National Democratic Alliance in the Lok Sabha election under the leadership of the BJP.

Rao, who is the chief of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), hoped that under the leadership of Modi the country will progress further and march ahead.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, also expressed his happiness on the YSR Congress Party's "great" victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, he telephoned YSRCP chief Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and congratulated him. KCR expressed the hope that Andhra Pradesh would progress under the leadership of Reddy and the relationship between the two states would improve further.

--IANS

ms/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 13:44 IST

