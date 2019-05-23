SKM's Indra Hang Subba leads in Sikkim

The Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party candidate was leading over ruling Democratic Front (SDF) nominee Dek by over 6,000 votes in the state's lone Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.

Subba has secured close to 49 per cent of the votes counted so far, with Katwal getting about 43 per cent.

Laten Tshering Sherpa of the came in third, managing less than 5 per cent of the popular mandate.

candidate was in the fourth position with a mere 1 per cent of the valid votes.

The SDF's P.D. Rai had won the seat in 2014.

