SKM's Indra Hang Subba leads in Sikkim

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party candidate Indra Hang Subba was leading over ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) nominee Dek Bahadur Katwal by over 6,000 votes in the state's lone Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.
Subba has secured close to 49 per cent of the votes counted so far, with Katwal getting about 43 per cent.
Laten Tshering Sherpa of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came in third, managing less than 5 per cent of the popular mandate.
Congress candidate Bharat Basnett was in the fourth position with a mere 1 per cent of the valid votes.
The SDF's P.D. Rai had won the seat in 2014.
--IANS
ssp/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU