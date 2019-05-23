AAP welcomes public mandate; congratulates BJP for victory

As the trends showed BJP leading across the country as well as in Delhi, the Party (AAP) on Thursday congratulated the saffron party for its victory and said it hopes that would do good work in his future tenure.

Welcoming the people's mandate, said: "Nothing in the democracy is as pure, sacred and powerful as the public mandate. We respect the public mandate given to the BJP and congratulate the party for its victory. We also extend our best wishes to for being re-elected. We hope he would do good work."

The (BJP) had bagged all the seven seats in in 2014.

--IANS

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)