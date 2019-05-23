JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

SKM's Indra Hang Subba leads in Sikkim

BJP's Babul Supriyo leads big in Bengal's Asansol

Business Standard

PM Modi, Amit Shah take big lead

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah are among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who have taken big leads on the seats from where they are contesting.

According to the Election Commission trends, Modi, contesting from Varanasi, is leading by 2,63,583 votes over his nearest rival Ajai Rai of the Congress who has managed 49,529 votes.

From the Gandhinagar seat in Gujarat, Shah is leading by 3,29,756 votes against his nearest Congress rival C.J. Chavda who has got 1,53,699 votes so far.

Former JNU students' union leader Kanahiya Kumar, who is contesting his maiden Lok Sabha elections on a CPI ticket from Begusarai in Bihar, is trailing by 1,71,703 votes against his BJP rival Giriraj Singh.

In Lucknow, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is ahead of Samajwadi Party's Poonam Sinha by 1,64,115 votes.

--IANS

rbe/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 13:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements