PM Modi, Amit Shah take big lead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah are among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who have taken big leads on the seats from where they are contesting.
According to the Election Commission trends, Modi, contesting from Varanasi, is leading by 2,63,583 votes over his nearest rival Ajai Rai of the Congress who has managed 49,529 votes.
From the Gandhinagar seat in Gujarat, Shah is leading by 3,29,756 votes against his nearest Congress rival C.J. Chavda who has got 1,53,699 votes so far.
Former JNU students' union leader Kanahiya Kumar, who is contesting his maiden Lok Sabha elections on a CPI ticket from Begusarai in Bihar, is trailing by 1,71,703 votes against his BJP rival Giriraj Singh.
In Lucknow, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is ahead of Samajwadi Party's Poonam Sinha by 1,64,115 votes.
