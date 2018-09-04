Kejriwal to visit South Korea

Chief Minister will visit in for three days from September 12, during which various agreements will be signed, government sources said on Tuesday.

" will travel to Seoul, South Korea, for the twin-city agreement between and The visit follows an invitation from the Mayor. Agreements on pollution control, drinking water, public transport, education and urban development will also be signed," the sources said.

Last year, the government signed a twin-city agreement with the for strengthening cooperation in the fields of e-governance, transportation, climate change and smart city.

--IANS

nks/tsb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)