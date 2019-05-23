JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Karnataka: BJP heads for landslide win, Congress, JD-S face rout (4th Lead)

Google revamps Search design for mobile users

Business Standard

Kendall, Ben Simmons take a break from each other

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Reality television star and model Kendall Jenner is taking a step back from her relationship with basketball player Ben Simmons.

"They're on a break," people.com quoted a source close to the model as saying.

"The relationship ran its course. She's spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode," the source added.

Earlier this week, several reports suggested that the young couple had split.

The news comes after Jenner opened up about her romance with the player to Vogue, explaining whether or not the two have plans to exchange vows.

"Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day," Jenner said about her marriage plans.

--IANS

sug/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 13:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements