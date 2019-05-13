Kim Kardashian shares adorable post on mum Kris Jenner

showered her mother with love in a beyond adorable post.

Wishing Kris a happy Mother's Day, Kim shared a sweet post on her account that included a couple of cute pictures, in which the two look like twins.

Kim praised her mother for everything that she has done for the entire family.

"To the best mom in the entire world, Happy Mother's Day! Thank you for the being the best inspiration for all of your kids and showing us to work hard and love harder! I love you so much," she captioned the post.

In one of the images, Kim and Kris look like nearly identical twins as they can be seen sporting platinum blonde hair and the same facial expression.

In the second picture, Kim can be seen resting her head on her beloved mother's lap as they recline on a grey sofa.

This was an especially important one for Kim and her husband as the couple welcomed their fourth child on May 10, via surrogacy.

"He's here and he's perfect!" an excited Kim tweeted that day.

Later on Friday, the 38-year-old star revealed that the newborn, whose name hasn't been revealed yet, is Chicago's "twin."

She told her followers, "I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her."

On Saturday, Kim posted a slew of never-before-seen photos from her CBD-themed baby shower, which took place on April 27.

According to Kim, the newborn is "the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far." She also added that "everyone loves him so much."

Kris revealed a few of her secrets about the newborn munchkin as well. On Friday, Kris told E! News that she wasn't allowed to go to the hospital for the birth because she "has a cough."

She explained, "So they wouldn't let me come to the hospital. So I'm a little annoyed." She even echoed Kim and said the baby is "the twin of Chicago!"

It will likely take a little longer until everyone gets to know the baby's boy name. Kim told in April that the name choice isn't happening immediately.

She told the late-night host that she takes "a family survey of options. But it's usually after the baby's born or we're trying to figure out what the baby looks like."

She added, "I usually go about three or four days nameless until I feel that it really connects."

Kim's wellness and CBD-themed baby shower was attended by fellow celebrity friends including Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton, Larsa Pippen, Jen Atkin, Nicole Williams, Sara Foster, Natalie Halcro, and

The couple is already proud parents to North, Saint, and This will be the power couple's second boy and the second time they have used a surrogate. They earlier used a surrogate with

