Kerala CEO in all-out war against bogus voting

In a move to check bogus voting, Kerala's (CEO) Teeka on Sunday directed his officials to verify the webcams in 43 polling booths in the Kasargode constituency, even as the ruling CPI-M has declared war on the

On Sunday morning, team of polling officials began examining entire visuals of the voting that took place at 43 polling booths in the Kasargode constituency earlier identified as problematic. There are a total of 965 booths in the constituency.

In the past one week, Meena has been wielding the stick on bogus voting which has irked the ruling CPI-M. The party, on Friday, decided to seek the advice of its national leadership on what legal steps could be taken to rein in Meena.

Meena however is in no mood to relent and told the media that he will go to any extent to defend his actions.

"I am not under the and I am under the leaders know me quite well as I have worked most of the time with I will go to any extent and to the Supreme Court, to defend our actions," the said.

After verifying visuals, the has asked the district collectors in Kannur and Kasargode to take legal action against four CPI-M workers including three women and also against, three Indian Union workers who allegedly bogus voted in the Kannur constituency.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF on Sunday has submitted a fresh list of 199 bogus voters in the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency, who they have alleged are workers of the ruling LDF coalition led by CPI-M.

Incidentally, this list includes bogus voting in the Dharmadam assembly segment represented by Pinarayi Vijayan, under the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency.

On Sunday, the has complained that bogus voting had taken place in the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency.

voted on April 23 for all its 20 Lok Sabha seats.

