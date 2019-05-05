Trump defends far-right personalities, attacks Facebook

US has once again come out in support of right-wing personalities deemed "dangerous" by who have been banned on platforms, including conspiracy theorist and long-time Trump

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Trump not only defended members of the far-right but also retweeted Islamophobic content

"I am continuing to monitor the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on platforms. This is the of America -- and we have what's known as FREEDOM OF SPEECH! We are monitoring and watching, closely!!

"The wonderful Diamond and Silk have been treated so horribly by They work so hard and what has been done to them is very sad - and we're looking into. It's getting worse and worse for Conservatives on social media!," he tweeted.

Diamond and Silk are two and outspoken supporters of the

Trump also retweeted a video from Deep State Exposed, an alt-right account that contains Islamophobic tweets and conspiracy theories, including QAnon -- a far-right conspiracy theory detailing a supposed secret plot by an alleged "deep state" against the and his supporters.

and its photo-messaging service on May 2 banned several right-wing extremists it deemed "dangerous".

Facebook and also banned the "Nation of Islam" who has repeatedly made anti-Semitic statements.

Others who have been removed from Facebook and include Infowars, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson, and "under the policies against dangerous individuals and organisations".

Jones and Infowars -- a far-right American conspiracy theory and fake news website -- have already been removed from

In 2017, Trump retweeted three anti-Muslim propaganda videos originally posted by Jayda Fransen, a of a far-right British political party called Britain First.

More recently, the US President posted an edited video on that tried to link Democratic to the 9/11 attacks, the media reported.

