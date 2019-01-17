Kerala creates history by entering Ranji semis

The Ranji team scripted history by entering the semi-finals for the first time in its cricketing history, after hammering by 113 runs here on Thursday.

In a low scoring match and against a strong side led by and featuring ace cricketers like and Piyush Chawla, it was the seam attack of led by IPL star and that did the job for them.

Setting a meagre target of 194, Thampi and Warrier skittled out for a paltry 81 runs.

Thampi won the man of the match award for nine wickets in the match and a crucial contribution of 37 runs in the first innings.

"I am extremely delighted with what I did for my state with both bat and ball," said Thampi after the match.

An elated skipper said they have created history by entering the semi-finals for the first time.

"Last year we reached the quarter final for the first time and this time we went another step forward. We are all delighted with today's victory," said Baby.

Former president/secretary of the Kerala Association T.C. Mathew said when their team was in office, they had set out a plan of action - Vision 2020 - which envisaged Kerala to win the in 2020 and today we have reached the semis for the first time.

Minister congratulated the winning Kerala team.

--IANS

sg/kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)