Kerala creates history by entering Ranji semis

The Kerala Ranji cricket team scripted history by entering the semi-finals for the first time in its cricketing history, after hammering Gujarat by 113 runs here on Thursday.
In a low scoring match and against a strong Gujarat side led by Parthiv Patel and featuring ace cricketers like Axar Patel and Piyush Chawla, it was the seam attack of Kerala led by IPL star Basil Thampi and Sandeep Warrier that did the job for them.
Setting a meagre target of 194, Thampi and Warrier skittled out Gujarat for a paltry 81 runs.
Thampi won the man of the match award for nine wickets in the match and a crucial contribution of 37 runs in the first innings.
"I am extremely delighted with what I did for my state with both bat and ball," said Thampi after the match.
An elated Kerala skipper Sachin Baby said they have created history by entering the semi-finals for the first time.
"Last year we reached the quarter final for the first time and this time we went another step forward. We are all delighted with today's victory," said Baby.
Former president/secretary of the Kerala Cricket Association T.C. Mathew said when their team was in office, they had set out a plan of action - Vision 2020 - which envisaged Kerala to win the Ranji Trophy in 2020 and today we have reached the semis for the first time.
Kerala Sports Minister E.P. Jayarajan congratulated the winning Kerala team.
