Rain plays spoilsport on 3rd day of TN-MP Ranji trophy match

: Rain played spoilsport on day three of the Elite Group 'B' match between Tamil Nadu and here Saturday as no play was possible.

Play was called off at 3.45 PM after several inspections without a ball being bowled.

was zero for no loss in two overs at stumps on Friday in reply to Madhya Pradesh's first innings score of 393, built on Ranjit Patidar's brilliant 196.

Test spinner R Ashwin and paceman M Mohammed, who took a hat-trick, scalped four wickets each to restrict MP, who looked set for a huge total at one point.

Mohammed's hat-trick included the wickets of Yash Dubey, Patidar and Mihir Hirwani.

Brief scores: 393 in 157.4 overs (Rajat Patidar 196, Aryaman 51, Naman Ojha 45, R Ashwin 4 for 85, M Mohammed 4 for 98) vs TN 0 for no loss.

(No play on third day).

At Thiruvananthapuram: 495 for 6 declared in 164 overs ( 147, V A Jagadeesh 113 not out, Jalaj Saxena 58, Sanju Samson 53, Saketh 3 for 110) vs 30 for 1 in 21 overs.

At Amtar: Bengal 380 all out in 116.1 overs (Manoj Tiwary 55, Anustup Majumdar 52, 48, PP Jaswal 5 for 81, RR Dhawan 2 for 56) vs 302 for 9 in 107 overs (A K Bains 86, S L Verma 46, Pradipta Pramanik 4 for 54).

At Vizag: 414 all out in 156.2 overs (Sanvir Singh 110, 68 not out, Mandeep Singh 68, Shubman Gill 56, B Ayyappa 3 for 78, Karn Sharma 3 for 115) vs Andhra Pradesh 327 for 5 in 116 overs ( 150 batting, K S Bharat 76, B Sumanth 54, 3 for 96).

