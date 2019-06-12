Kerala plans to set up 200-acre rubber complex

The government plans to set up a state-of-the-art in the district and has identified a 200-acre plot for it.

According to a statement by Chief Minister's office, a new company -- Rubber Limited -- has been registered, in which the and its agencies will hold 26 per cent share.

on Wednesday asked the departments concerned to speed up land acquisition.

The new company will prepare The will provide all the infrastructure required for the complex.

Rubber is the main cash crop of

--IANS

sg/rtp/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)