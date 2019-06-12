JUST IN
Kerala plans to set up 200-acre rubber complex

IANS  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

The Kerala government plans to set up a state-of-the-art rubber complex in the Kottayam district and has identified a 200-acre plot for it.

According to a statement by Chief Minister's office, a new company -- Kerala Rubber Limited -- has been registered, in which the state government and its agencies will hold 26 per cent share.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday asked the departments concerned to speed up land acquisition.

The new company will prepare rubber products. The state government will provide all the infrastructure required for the complex.

Rubber is the main cash crop of Kerala.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 21:02 IST

