India's retail inflation up 3.05% in May

Higher food prices accelerated India's May retail inflation to 3.05 per cent from 2.99 per cent in April, official data showed on Wednesday.
However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in May 2019 was lower than the corresponding period of last year when retail inflation stood at 4.87 per cent.
According to data furnished by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) inflated to 1.83 per cent during the month under review from an expansion of 1.10 per cent in April 2019.
Product-wise, prices of vegetables, eggs, meat and fish pushed the retail inflation higher on a YoY basis. In contrast, decline in prices of 'cereals and products' and 'milk and products' sugar capped the overall food inflation.
Accordingly, the prices of vegetables increased 5.46 per cent, meat and fish by 8.12 per cent, eggs by 1.80 per cent and pulses & its products by 2.13 per cent.
On the other hand, prices of milk-based products 0.35 per cent, cereals & its products 1.24 per cent and sugar and confectionery 0.27 per cent.
The sub-category of food and beverages recorded a 2.03 per cent rise in last month over April 2018. Among the non-food categories, the fuel and light segment's inflation increased to 2.48 per cent in April.
