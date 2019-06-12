India's factory output rises 3.4% in April

-
India's factory production expanded in April 2019 by 3.4 per cent from a revised growth of 0.35 per cent reported for March, 2019, official data showed on Wednesday.
However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, April's industrial production growth of 3.4 per cent was lower than 4.5 per cent that was achieved during the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.
"The cumulative growth for the period April-March 2018-19 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 3.6 per cent," Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in 'Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production' (IIP).
As per the data, the output rate of the manufacturing sector rose 2.8 per cent in April from a year-on-year (YoY) rise of 4.9 per cent.
On a YoY basis, mining production grew 5.1 per cent from a rise of 3.8 per cent and the sub-index of electricity generation was higher by 6 per cent from 2.1 per cent.
Among the six use-based classification groups, the output of primary goods, which has the highest weightage of 34.04, grew by 5.2 per cent. The output of intermediate goods, which has the second highest weightage, inched-up by 1 per cent.
Similarly, output of consumer non-durables rose 5.2 per cent and that of consumer durables gained 2.4 per cent.
In addition, output of infrastructure or construction goods increased by 1.7 per cent, but that of capital goods 2.5 per cent.
In terms of industries, 14 out of the 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector have showed positive growth during the month under review as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.
"The industry group 'Manufacture of wearing apparel' has shown the highest positive growth of 33.6 per cent followed by 22.6 per cent in 'Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials' and 16.3 per cent in 'Printing and reproduction of recorded media',"
"On the other hand, the industry group 'Manufacture of paper and paper products' has shown the highest negative growth of (-) 12.3 per cent followed by (-) 9.6 per cent in 'Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment' and (-) 3.5 per cent in 'Manufacture of other transport equipment'."
