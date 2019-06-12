NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar's son joins Ola; could take leaf out of father's EV plan

Prashant Kumar, son of Aayog Rajiv Kumar, has recently joined Ola as the

Previously, he was the of the US- Strategic Forum during September 2018 to May 2019.

Sources said Kumar, who holds Masters degree in Global Political Economy from University of Sussex, would work closely with the of Ola Electric Mobility,

The development comes at a time when the government is planning to ask taxi aggregators, including and Ola, to convert 40 per cent of their fleet of cars into electric vehicles by April 2026.

The appointment of as the may also come as conflict of interest as his father is related to the government and is in the top brass of a think tank which is also planning the country's electric vehicle norms.

The government think-tank has given a proposal calling for replacement of various categories of vehicles by electric vehicles (EVs) within a certain time period. It has also come out with a report titled 'India's Electric Mobility Transformation: Progress to Date and Future Opportunities', detailing the and carbon savings the vehicles under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles II (FAME-II) could deliver.

Under its plan 'Million Electric', Ola plans to deploy 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) over the next one year, including mostly three- wheelers such as and electric autorickshaws.

Kumar, according to his profile, is a Bachelor of Arts in Geography and Economy from Clark University,

Rajiv Kumar, the father of Prashant Kumar, an economist, is the of Aayog since 2017 and holds the post even after the recent recast of the think-tank.--IANS

