Kevin Hart in English remake of Korean comedy

Kevin will reportedly star in the English remake of Korean comedy film "Extreme Job".

Universal Pictures and are teaming up for the remake with eyeing the starring role and on board to write the adapted screenplay, reports variety.com.

is developing and producing the remake along with Hart's HeartBeat production banner with producing for CJ and producing through his HartBeat production banner.

"At Hartbeat, we are always seeking fun projects that tell a story for worldwide audiences, and we could not be more excited to be a part of this one," Hart said in a statement.

" is such an who will surely bring this story to life. We are so thrilled to be working with Universal and CJ Entertainment, who's still helping me achieve my goal of becoming a K-pop star," he added.

The story follows a team of narcotics detectives who go undercover in a fried chicken joint to stake out an organised crime gang. But things take an unexpected turn when the detectives' chicken recipe suddenly transforms the rundown restaurant into the hottest eatery in town.

The film was released in January in Korea and has since become the top-grossing film of all time, earning $127 million in

