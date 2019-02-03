Tiffany Haddish open hosting Oscars in future but not by herself

Haddish says she would host one day if she gets to share the responsibility with a partner.

The actor-comic said she would love to take up the hosting duties with or

"I would love to do it one day with Maya or even with I would love to do it with someone," Haddish told Variety.

"I don't need all that responsibility on my shoulders it's already hard enough being the queen," she quipped.

When asked if the Academy had approached her for the job this year, Haddish shot back saying, "That's none of your business. I'm not doing it."



ceremony continues to be hostless after stepped down from the job following a controversy over his old homophobic tweets that resurfaced last December.

The programme is scheduled to be held on February 24.

