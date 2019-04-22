Key constituencies for phase 3 of Lok Sabha polls

Here are the key constituencies going to the polls in the third phase of elections on Tuesday.

Wayanad (Kerala)

Key candidates: (Congress), P.P. Suneer (CPI), Thushar Vellappally (NDA)

Key factors and issues: Gandhi's entry has ramped up interest in the seat, making it among the most watched battles of 2019. Votes polled by each candidate will be keenly watched.

Gandhinagar (Gujarat)

Key candidates: (BJP), C.J. Chavda (Congress)

Key issues and factors: Gandhinagar is a BJP bastion. Chavda is a MLA from Gandhinagar-North. Shah contesting from the seat has raised interest in the outcome. The BJP would like to win the seat with a good margin.

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh)

Key candidates: (Samajwadi Party), (BJP), (Congress)

Key issues and factors: A high-profile contest between present and former leaders of the Local loyalities, caste equations.

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh)

Key candidates: Akshay Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Shivpal Singh Yadav (Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia), (BJP)

Key issues and factor: A prestige battle between an estranged uncle (Shivpal) and nephew (Akshay), who is the sitting Development, individual and caste loyalties.

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh)

Key candidates: Mulayam Singh Yadav (Samajwadi Party), (BJP)

Key issues and factors: A Yadav family borough, Mainpuri has never been won by the BJP. BSP support has further boosted Mulayam Singh's prospects.

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh)

Key candidates: (BJP), Hemraj Verma (Samajwadi Party)

Key issues and factors: and his mother have won the seat seven times. Development, problems of farmers, caste equations, outsider versus local pitch.

Malda North (West Bengal)

Key candidates: Mausam (Trinamool Congress), Isha Khan Chowdhry (Congress), Khagen Murmu (BJP)

Key issues and factors: Legacy of eight-time from Malda ABA Ghani Khan Choudhury. is branding Noor, who switched to Trinamool Congress, a traitor.

Puri (Odisha)

Key candidates: Pinaki Mishra (BJD), Sambit Patra (BJP), Satya Prakash Nayak (Congress)

Key issues and factors: Puri will witness a triangular fight between spokespersons of three major political parties. Major pilgrimage centre of Hindus.

Madha (Maharashtra)

Key candidates: Ranjitsinh Naik-Nimbalkar (BJP), (NCP)

Key issues and factors: NCP supremo was expected to contest from here but later announced that he was not contesting from the seat. It is a NCP stronghold where some loyalities have shifted to the BJP.

Baramati (Maharashtra)

Key candidates: (NCP), Kanchan Kul (BJP)

Key issues and factors: The seat is a NCP bastion and Sule is seeking re-relection. The constituency is a mix of urban and rural areas.

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)

Key candidates: (Congress), Kummanam Rajasekharan (BJP), C. Divarkaran (LDF)

Key issues and factors: BJP sees a good prospect of winning the seat it lost narrowly in 2014. Tharoor won the seat in 2009 and 2014. Individual and caste loyalties may play a role.

Gulbarga (Karnataka)

Key candidates: (Congress), Umesh Jadhav (BJP)

Key issues and factors: Kharge was the of in the and is one of its prominent southern faces. He has brought development to the constituency but some local Congress leaders have turned against him.

Madhepura (Bihar)

Key candidates: Pappu Yadav (Jan Adhikar Party), (RJD), (Janata Dal-United),

Key issues and factors: The result will decide the political future of Sharad Yadav, who broke away from Chief Minister after the latter returned to the NDA. Caste equations and issues like flood devastation and farm prices.

--IANS

ps/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)