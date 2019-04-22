FIR against Pragya Thakur over Babri Masjid remarks

Refusing to accept her explanation regarding controversial comments about the demolition, the (EC) on Monday ordered registering an FIR against BJP candidate from Bhopal Sadhvi for violating the model code of conduct.

The EC on Sunday issued a show cause notice to Thakur for her remarks made in an interview to a television channel over the weekend. Thakur had told the TV channel that she was among the people who demolished the in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992 and that she was "proud" of it.

"We removed a blot from the country. We went to demolish the structure. I feel extremely proud that God gave me this opportunity and I could do that. We will make sure a Ram temple is constructed at that site," Thakur told the channel.

In her explanation on Monday, Thakur said, "I did not use any language inciting communal feelings, nor did I give any statement hurting the feelings of any religion, community or tribe. My statement expressed the voice of my conscience. I believe in 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah'".

rejected Thakur's explanation calling it dissatisfactory and ordered registering of an FIR against her.

This is the second poll panel action against Thakur since the saffron party announced her candidature last Wednesday.

The EC earlier issued a notice against her after she bragged that former died at the hands of terrorists during the 26/11 attack in because she "cursed" him.

Following a backlash, Thakur apologised admitting that Karkare was a "martyr". The (BJP) distanced itself from her remark.

The 49-year-old is an accused in the Malegaon blasts case in which six people died and around 100 were injured in 2006. She is currently out on bail and her candidature has been challenged in court by the father of one of the men killed in the blast.

