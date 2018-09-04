Kharge again, for fifth time, declines to attend Lokpal selection panel meet

Senior again -- for the fifth time this year -- declined to attend the Tuesday meeting of a committee to select the Lokpal, saying he wouldn't do so until he gets the status of a full-fledged member instead of a 'Special Invitee'.

In a letter, his fifth, to on September 2, Khage said: "The government continues to invite me as a special to the despite being aware of the fact that there is no provision under section 4 of the Act, 2013."

Kharge wrote to the on February 28, April 10, July 18 and August 18 this year.

"Accepting this invitation to attend as a 'Special Invitee' without rights of participation, recording of opinion and voting in the procedure would be violative of both the letter and spirit of the Act," the of the in the Lok Sabha said in his September 2 letter.

"I am therefore, forced, once again to respectfully decline the invitation to attend the meeting of the untill the of is conferred the status of a full-fledged member as envisioned in the Act, 2013," he said.

Kharge said he was aware that the government was using the opportunity to spread a canard that the opposition was not cooperating in implementing the Lokpal Act despite the fact that the government itself maintained that he was not a member of the

"The very fact that the government was forced to act by the indicates the lack of seriousness and sincerity of the government in implementing the Lokpal Act," he added.

--IANS

sid/prs

