"The was running a ' ki Sarkar' in This was 'badliyan' (transfers), 'bhartiyan' (recruitment) and 'CLU' (change of land use licences). We have given a completely transparent government since October 2014," tells people who have to vote for the Lok Sabha elections on May 12 and later for the state's Assembly elections in October.

The leadership has been accusing the previous government (2005-2014) led by former of massive corruption in giving Change of Land Use (CLU) licences, particularly in the district adjoining the national capital and other districts of adjoining

There are allegations that the previous government allowed corrupt practices in recruitment as well as transfers of government staff.

The abbreviation is otherwise popular due to the name of international broadcaster -

Even though fHooda has dismissed all allegations and termed the probes against his government as "political vendetta", there is no let up in the BJP heat on him and his government.

Khattar, a former Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) ideologue who heads the first BJP government in Haryana, and the party leadership pat themselves on the back saying that they have done thousands of transfers and recruitments without any allegations of corruption being made against their government.

Haryana has 10 Lok Sabha seats that go for voting on May 12. Assembly elections for 90 seats will follow later in October.

